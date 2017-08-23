Trump will go down as one of the 'greatest presidents', says ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio

The controversial ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio -- who may soon be the subject of a presidential pardon -- reaffirmed his support of President Donald Trump, saying that he will go down in history as one of the best presidents in the country.

“I have a great deal of respect for him, pardon or no pardon,” Arpaio told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ on Wednesday. “As long as he’s the president, I will support him.”

On Tuesday evening, Trump teased a potential pardon at his speech in Phoenix, asking whether “Sheriff Joe” was doing his job to cheers from the crowd.

“I’ll make a prediction,” he said. “I think he’s going to be just fine, okay? But I won’t do it tonight, because I don’t want to cause any controversy. Is that okay? But Sheriff Joe can feel good.”

The former Maricopa County sheriff is currently awaiting sentencing after he was convicted in federal court for disobeying court orders to stop his immigration patrols. Arpaio has maintained that while he may have violated the judge’s order, it was unintentional.

Though Arpaio declined to comment further on the legal issue, he added that he considered this conviction a “political hit” and said he plans to talk about it openly in the future.