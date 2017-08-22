Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton fires back at Instagram photo critic

Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, fired back on Tuesday after social media users criticized her for posting a photo of herself wearing designer clothes on Instagram.

Linton posted the picture of herself Monday getting off a government plane in Kentucky with Mnuchin. In her post, she mentioned several designer labels for her all-white outfit, including Tom Ford and Valentino.

The commenter responded: "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."

Linton, an actress, responded on Instagram by calling the commenter "adorably out of touch." She suggested she and Mnuchin contributed more to the U.S. economy and paid more in taxes than her critic.

“Cute! Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did,” Linton wrote, according to the New York Post.

“Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message [sic], one filled with wisdom and hunanity [sic] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It’s fab!,” she added.

Linton changed her Instagram account setting to “private” after the exchange.

The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.