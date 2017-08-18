Only way Trump will win against the media is to be successful: Lou Holtz

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz was an original and strong supporter of President Trump. Though some supporters are distancing themselves from the president now, Holtz told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, of Varney & Co., “I’m not going to walk away from the president regardless.”

Holtz then weighed in on the media going on the offensive against Trump, telling Varney, “The media’s been on him all over. I mean, first it was Russia, Russia, Russia, now it’s a fact that he’s a bigot. President Trump was born at night, but he wasn’t born last night. Never in one time during his entire career has anybody ever accused him of being a racist.”

Holtz then raised concerns about how the increasingly partisan politics in Washington, D.C. is impacting the country.

“I do have great concerns about this country, for the first time I have great concerns. You know, we all had the same objective before, that is to give the people a chance to be successful. We had a difference of opinion, Democrats had a philosophy, ‘we ought to do this,’ Republicans had a philosophy, ‘we ought to do that.’ Now, everyone has their own objective but we’re getting absolutely nothing done.”

Holtz then gave Trump some advice for dealing with the media:

“The media wants to get rid of him and I got news for President Trump, I dealt with the media and don’t get in an argument with somebody who buys ink by the barrel and paper by the ream, you’re going to lose your argument. The only way you win it is to be successful. You win enough games, that will determine your popularity.”