Bannon to leave White House post

White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon will leave his post with the administration, the White House confirmed Friday.

"White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best," an administration official said in a statement.

The former chief of news site Breitbart had reportedly been suspected of leaking information to the press, as reported by Axios - the first news outlet to report on rumors of a potential Bannon exit Friday. His departure comes after Kelly's review of White House operations.

Earlier this week, when asked about Bannon's future during a press conference at Trump Tower, President Donald Trump said "we'll see what happens." During the same media availability, he also referred to Bannon as a "good man" who had been treated "very unfairly" by the press.

Bannon is the latest official to exit an administration that has experienced a lot of turnover at the highest levels. Earlier this summer, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position, to be replaced temporarily by hedge fund impresario Anthony Scaramucci – whose tenure with the administration lasted 10 days in July. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was also replaced last month by Kelly, a former general in the Marine Corps.