Barcelona attack: US men's college basketball teams confirmed safe

Representatives of four major men’s college basketball teams in the midst of a tour of Spain said Thursday that students and staffers are safe after several people were killed by a rogue van in Barcelona in what authorities are calling a terrorist attack.

Clemson University men’s basketball team said in a Twitter post that its “entire travel party is safe and secure” after the attack. The Tigers had been scheduled to play an exhibition game against the Barcelona All-Stars on Friday.

“Their exhibition game for tonight has been canceled and the team will return to Clemson as previously scheduled tomorrow morning,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona and those injured at this time.”

Oregon State University said its players and staffers is “reported to be safe” after the attack, which occurred near the team’s hotel. It’s unclear if the Beavers will continue their exhibition tour of Spain, which was set to extend through Aug. 25.

Teams from the University of Arizona and Tulane University in Louisiana are also safe and accounted for, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Goodman.

Authorities said a white van jumped the curb and plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist district on Thursday, killing at least 13 people are injuring more than 50 others.

Local reporters say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack, though police have yet to confirm.