Obama team's knowledge of Russian meddling could warrant Mueller investigation: Judge Napolitano

The Obama administration may have known at least two years prior to President Donald Trump’s incendiary 2016 victory that the Russians were planning to affect the outcome of the election.

Continue Reading Below

Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, told FOX Business’s Stuart Varney on Varney & Co. that former President Barack Obama’s knowledge -- and lack of action -- about potential election interference could warrant an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“He might be interested in wanting to know, and his grand jury might be interested in wanting to learn, when the American government first learned of it and what the American government did of it,” Napolitano said Wednesday. “Stated differently: Is there culpability on the part of the Democrats?”

Part of the reason Democrats did not intervene, Napolitano said, is because they were working to reset relations Russia at the time.

“The last thing they wanted was to disturb Mrs. Clinton’s plans on the reset and say ‘Hey Vlad are you really trying to steal the election in 2016?’ They did nothing,” he said.