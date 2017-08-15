Trump shouldn't be tied to hate groups, YouTube stars Diamond and Silk say

Pro-Trump YouTube stars Diamond and Silk on Monday said President Donald Trump should not be linked to the white nationalist groups that sparked violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va. that left one dead and dozens injured on Saturday.

“Do not tie our president and even the Republican Party to all of these hate groups because a lot of these hate groups, especially the KKK, were started by the Democrats,” Diamond told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

After facing criticism from both sides of the political isle for not mentioning white nationalists specifically in his first response to the events in Charlottesville on Saturday, Trump condemned the incidents again Monday, this time singling out the hate groups.

“Racism is evil,” Trump said. “And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”