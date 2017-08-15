Trump 'examined all the facts' on Charlottesville: Alveda King

The niece of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said on Tuesday that President Trump followed the King family legacy of non-violent peaceful reconciliation by getting the facts and educating the public.

Continue Reading Below

“[Trump] was right when he made his first remarks. Cease-fire. Stop all the violence. Just stop it,” King told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis on After the Bell. “He examined all the facts. He began to point out where the evil is, and it is still seeded in violence. He is very correct with that.”

Trump told reporters Tuesday that "two sides" share blame for the violence that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

“There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was a horrible moment for the country, but there are two sides to a story,” the president said at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

King said fault lies between the alt-right and alt-left, which is stirring up chaos and agitation.

“If you have two groups yelling and cursing inciting everybody to be unrest, somebody has to say what President Trump is saying, cease fire, think,” she said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

King added that the president is leading the country by asking its citizens to first examine the facts before drawing up any conclusions.

“I believe that if we pray, and we act like reasonable, thinking people, one blood, different skin colors, one human blood in America, we will get to the bottom of some of this. My uncle Martin Luther King said, 'I decided to stick with love. Hate is too difficult a burden to bear.' I agree with that. The president is leading us to sanity.”