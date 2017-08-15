Antifa, white supremacists, KKK, BLM perpetuate fear in America: Bikers for Trump founder

In the wake of the recent violence in Charlottesville, some groups supportive of President Trump have been painted with the same brush as the white supremacists who gathered in the Virginia city. Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, of Varney & Co., “That’s just the same narrative that’s been coming out of the left for some time now. We have nothing in common with these groups, we measure our members by their level of patriotism, love for our country and the support of our president.”

Continue Reading Below

Cox explained that his group is made up of upstanding citizens, telling Varney, “We spend a lot of time policing our members, we don’t have felons that are serving in leadership positions, we have community leaders out there, we have blue-collar guys, we have evangelical bikers for Christ, we have veterans and combat veterans in front of our group.”

According to Cox, when the group attends events, they go to support President Trump, not to scare or bully anyone.

“We’re not there to intimidate, we’re there to give our president some support.”

On the other hand, groups like those protesting in Charlottesville are attempting to spread fear in America.

“These groups like antifa, the white supremacists, KKK, Black Lives Matter, these are bottom-dwelling scumbags that are trying to perpetuate fear in this country and we certainly have nothing in common with them.”