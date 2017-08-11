DNC member wants Debbie Wasserman Schultz out

Democrat National Committee member Nikki Barnes said she wants Debbie Wasserman Schultz out of the party over the tech worker bank fraud scandal.

“What happened with that young man and that laptop, all of that investigation, we want to make sure that’s properly handled. That any information that may need to be discussed or investigated, that’s handled by the authorities and that is handled with the House and that’s taken care of appropriately,” she told Stuart Varney on FOX Business’ Varney & Co. “We don’t want that in the media. We don’t want Debbie doubling down on that stuff. We want to make sure that what’s in the media is we are taking care of the people who elected us… We want in the media the people’s platform.”

Barnes expressed the need for Democrats to focus on issues for the “next generation of Democrats.”

“We have to make sure that we are letting our voters know [there are] Democrats of the party who have passed legislation, Democrats of the party who are fighting for people... Democrats of the party who address health care, Democrats of the party who can govern.”

When Varney asked whether she was part of the Bernie Sanders wing, she replied, “I am part of the progressive Democratic platform.”