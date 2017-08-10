State Dept. & DOJ protecting Hillary's Benghazi emails: Judge Napolitano

A federal judge is ordering the State Department to conduct a new search for more Hillary Clinton Benghazi emails, but Judge Andrew Napolitano said the Trump administration is making the same argument that it blasted throughout his presidential campaign.

“The Trump State Department and the Trump Justice Department sent the same lawyers into this judge to make the same arguments that had been made for four years during the Obama years, that we’ve already searched and we are not going to search anymore,” Judge Napolitano said during an appearance on FOX Business.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled that the State Department didn’t do enough to investigate areas of email between Hillary Clinton and her personal aides.

“There has been no substantial change whatsoever in the Rex Tillerson State Department or the Jeff Sessions Justice Department about Mrs. Clinton’s emails and an Obama appointee to the bench said, ‘I’m not buying this argument, you’re going to look for those emails.’ This is the world turned upside down,” he said.

In order to find the emails, State Department servers “which have captured 100% of these aides’ emails used on that server” must be searched, Judge Napolitano said. In his opinion, “the Sessions Justice Department and the Tillerson State Department are trying to protect Mrs. Clinton.”