Trump should prepare for war with North Korea, says Gen. McInerney

North Korea’s military is threatening the United States with plans to fire missiles at the U.S.-held Pacific island of Guam after President Trump’s “fire and fury” warning to Kim Jong-un.

Continue Reading Below

The Strategic Force of the North Korean People's Army, or K.P.A., said it is “now carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 in order to contain the U.S. major military bases on Guam including the Anderson Air Force Base,” according to a statement issued by the North's state-run KCNA news agency.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, Fox News military analyst Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, said this is Trump’s Cuban Missile Crisis and the president has six months to a year to prepare for war.

“It’s a Korean missile crisis and he should handle it accordingly,” he said. “I would immediately, if I was the president, recall the Congress and get them to pass a 2018 defense bill. We need that right away. We cannot be delayed. We cannot have a continuing resolution.”

McInerney recommends the U.S. create a political Pacific area treaty organization similar to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to counter both North Korea and China.

“The Chinese are the ones that have created this monster in North Korea so we cannot expect any help from them.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The retired Air Force lieutenant general said Kim Jong-un’s nuclear threats give the U.S. military no choice but to build a conventional and nuclear retaliatory offensive.



“We use nuclear capabilities if they [North Korea] fire one round on Seoul. We destroy in five minutes because we have an airborne alert with cruise missiles that we can take out that artillery right away. We don’t want to do it, but we will retaliate that,” McInerney said.