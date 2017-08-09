Trump agenda supported by GOP majority, but there are always holdouts: Lara Trump

The Republican Party’s struggles to make any headway on health care reform have raised concerns about the future of President Trump’s agenda, including tax reform and Trump's promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare in particular.

“I think there are a couple of Republicans that need to get in line and need to understand that the American people spoke out very loudly on November 8 when they put Donald Trump in office and they want to see these things happen. I do think he’ll get it done,” Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump, told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

Trump says despite the obstacles, her father-in-law’s work ethic will eventually win out. "I say it all the time, but I’ve never seen anyone outwork my father-in-law, he will work till the bitter end for the American people. He understands how important health care, how important taxes are to the people in this country. I do think we’ll see it happen.”

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blamed President Trump’s early timelines, saying, “Our new president has of course not been in this line of work before and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.”

Lara Trump took issue with McConnell’s comments, saying, “I don’t think any of these expectations are unrealistic. I think Donald Trump spoke to the American people during the campaign and that’s why he’s in office, because they’re sick and tired of this kind of stuff happening in Washington, D.C., people saying, ‘we can’t do it,’ well why can’t you do it?”

When Bartiromo asked if the Republican Party really wants the president to succeed, Trump responded, “I think that a vast majority of Republicans are on board with the president’s agenda. I do think there are always holdouts, there are people who don’t want to see the president succeed, who, for whatever reason, will go against him no matter what.”