Mueller investigation could be finished before midterm elections, says Robert Ray

Former Whitewater Independent Counsel Robert Ray on Monday said the Robert Mueller investigation into alleged collusion between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia may end before the mid-term elections.

“This investigation could be responsibly and swiftly concluded with the major prosecutorial decisions if any to be made before the midterm elections,” he told FOX Business’ Connell McShane.

The former federal prosecutor said that Mueller must make haste with the investigation to avoid losing the patience of the American public.

“You get sort of 18 months to two years to kind of either show something for what you’ve done or not, otherwise the public patience has been exhausted,” he said.

Ray also discussed why federal investigations such as the Trump-Russia probe take so much time to conclude.

“Putting people before the grand jury, issues arise along the way about whether or not someone will go voluntarily or one who asserts their Fifth Amendment privilege and whether to compel testimony and the consequences of that. If you are talking about prosecuting lower level people in order to get to higher level people, that’s a time consuming process,” he said.

