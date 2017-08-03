Trump's immigration plan is bad for business, Douglas Holtz-Eakin says

American Action Forum President Douglas Holtz-Eakin said President Trump’s new immigration plan is bad for business.

“This is basically a proposal that doesn’t increase high-skilled immigration at all and it only has one kind of skill allowed in—that’s the high skill and the labor market has a high range of skills,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, and added that moving towards market-based immigration reform “reflects the needs in the markets.”

Holtz-Eakin did agree, however, with the way Trump proposed to reform the visa system.

“I think it’s on the mark in changing the way we award our visas. Right now, under 10% of visas are awarded for economic reasons and that’s not a very sensible approach in the 21st century,” he said.