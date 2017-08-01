Trump tweets at Stuart Varney, celebrates record stock prices

On Our Radar

President Donald Trump tweeted at the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney Tuesday morning after his appearance on Fox & Friends.

It is the second time President Trump has mentioned Varney on Twitter in less than two weeks.

The president tweeted: "Corporations have NEVER made as much money as they are making now." Thank you Stuart Varney @foxandfriends Jobs are starting to roar,watch!”

Trump first tweeted at Varney on July 21st, and said: “Six months in- it is the hope of GROWTH that is making America FOUR TRILLION DOLLARS RICHER. –Stuart @VarneyCo. ”

This comes as the Dow nears a record 22,000 points and before Friday’s jobs report. 

