Trump gutting ObamaCare will harm innocent people: Judge Napolitano

President Donald Trump threatened to end government payments to health insurers made under the Affordable Care Act if Congress does not pass a new health-care bill.

"If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!," Trump tweeted on Saturday.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, Judge Andrew Napolitano said Trump’s warning to withhold money from insurance companies would speed up the collapse of ObamaCare and harm a lot of innocent people in the process.

“If the president does withhold money from the insurance companies, he really would be gutting ObamaCare and would cause poor and middle class people to be without insurance at their peril,” he said.

The Fox News senior judicial analyst said it is unlikely and far more difficult for the president to be able to withhold payments.

“I don’t blame [Trump] for firing off these threats,” Napolitano said. “He is frustrated he can’t get governing done. But in both of these cases, I don’t think the threats will work.”