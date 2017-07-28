Scaramucci-Priebus feud: Chaos playing out in media, but White House doing its job, Mulvaney says

Newly hired White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s profanity-laced rant Thursday against President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon set off a media firestorm, but Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney said the chaos may be playing out in the media but it doesn’t mean the administration isn’t doing its job.

“Yes the media does pick up on that, and that’s fine, that’s what they do for a living, but we work here,” Mulvany said during an appearance on FOX Business Friday. “Sure the chaos is going to play out in the media, it always does. Palace intrigue sells better than raw numbers, but the raw numbers are looking better and better and that’s because the administration is actually doing its work.”

Muvlaney pushed back the idea that there is chaos within the administration.

“We just revealed yesterday again that this idea of a unified position on basic principles on taxes—that’s not chaotic. We just rolled out at the office of management and budget last week over 860 regulatory actions that we have delayed and stopped in the first six months of this administration—that’s not chaos,” he said.

He also pointed out how the administration has made progress on the economic front.

“You saw it in today’s GDP numbers. You’ve seen it in the capital investment numbers… Look at the business sentiment as reflected in the capital investment numbers. You’re up over 8 percent. This is a tremendous sort of testament to what’s actually going on with the nuts and bolts of running this country and getting the economy moving in the right direction,” he said.