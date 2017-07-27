We should have started with tax reform: Rep. Gohmert

Rep. Louie Gohmert said Thursday he believes the House should give up their August recess to work on tax reform.

Continue Reading Below

“I’m a big fan of us spending time at home talking to our constituents, but right now we know, we just got elected in November. I know what 75 percent of my district said,” Gohmert, (R-Texas), told FOX Business' Kennedy.

Gohmert says his constituents wanted health care and tax reform, and is shocked that some lawmakers haven’t followed through with their legislative promises.

“I couldn’t believe the Senate could not even agree to vote on what they did in the last congress,” he said, referring to the Senate voting down the repeal of ObamaCare.

Gohmert believes the president was right to want to take care of tax reform first instead of health care, and believes that it can be done without a budget.

“If we pass the budget, it allows us to do it in the Senate with 51 [votes], but I promise you we could do it in the House without a budget. We could do the tax reform, we could get it done,” he said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

His only concern with passing tax reform is the border adjustment tax. Many Republicans, aside from House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R-Wis.), and Rep. Kevin Brady, (R-Texas), are not in favor of.

Gohmert also believes the only way to stay competitive is to reduce the corporate tax rate to 15 percent.