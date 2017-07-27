Scaramucci has created a 'gigantic' controversy for the White House, says Ed Rollins

Ed Rollins, former campaign manager for President Reagan, said the new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has created chaos in the White House, by tagging Reince Priebus in a tweet over the “leaking” of his financial disclosure information.

“He’s supposed to be coming in here and developing a communications plan and he’s just created a gigantic controversy. This is about as dumb and stupid a thing I’ve seen in my life. He has to understand that financial disclosures are public documents. It’s part of going into a White House,” he told FOX Business’ Trish Regan.

Scaramucci later deleted the tweet, but went on national television Thursday and said Priebus should explain how he’s not a leaker.

Rollins said that Scaramucci not only hurt his own reputation, but also hurt President Trump.

“To challenge the Chief of Staff at a time of critical, critical fights on the Hill right today with all the chaos over Sessions is about as dumb a thing as I’ve seen. The talk of the town today is not about his effectiveness and not about the fact that he has come on board, or not about Sessions. It’s about how can you be so stupid and that’s not a good way to start to be the communications director,” he said.

