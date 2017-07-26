Trump announces ban on transgender military members

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the administration’s decision to prohibit transgender individuals from serving in the United States armed forces.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

President Trump’s announcement reinstates a ban on transgender military service members that had been in place until 2016, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban on the ability of transgender people to openly serve in the military.

The services were supposed to begin allowing the enlistment of transgender individuals this year, provided they had been stable in their preferred gender for at least 18 months.

Last month, defense officials announced a six month delay before letting transgender people enlist in the military services.