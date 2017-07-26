Watch Live: Mnuchin testifies at Senate hearing on Treasury budget

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Trump announces ban on transgender military members

Defense FOXBusiness

Military Members AP FBN

(Associated Press)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the administration’s decision to prohibit transgender individuals from serving in the United States armed forces.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump’s announcement reinstates a ban on transgender military service members that had been in place until 2016, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban on the ability of transgender people to openly serve in the military.

More from FOXBusiness.com

The services were supposed to begin allowing the enlistment of transgender individuals this year, provided they had been stable in their preferred gender for at least 18 months. 

Last month, defense officials announced a six month delay before letting transgender people enlist in the military services.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments