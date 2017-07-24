On Our Radar

US taxpayers shell out $28M on Afghan camouflage uniforms: Report

FBN's Lauren Simonetti on calls for the Pentagon to explain its spending on camouflage uniforms for Afghan soldiers.

Lawmakers are seeking to find out why the Pentagon reportedly spent $28 million on camouflage uniforms for Afghan soldiers in the desert.

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) sent a letter to the Pentagon on Friday, following a report from the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction, blasting the department for wasting money on these uniforms without testing their effectiveness.

The inspector general’s report found the Pentagon could have saved $71 million over the next 10 years by using uniforms it already has.

