Nancy Pelosi's budget plan is out of date: Mick Mulvaney

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney on Monday criticized House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) speech concerning the Republican budget.

Continue Reading Below

During a rally in Washington D.C., Pelosi stated that the new House GOP Budget would “stir up” violence because of the plans focus on increasing military spending.

“It’s been a long time since the minority leader in the House had anything constructive to say about the process. While I respect her position, I don’t look to her for advice on my budget. That was a speech that she probably wrote 57 years ago when she got to Congress and she has used it every single year…It’s old talking points,” he said to FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

The Budget Director believes that Democrats should make different talking points when addressing the federal budget.

“There’s some really good ideas in there that I think the Democrats could focus on as a place for us to get together. For example, the commitment we make on apprenticeship training, some of the commitments we make on expanding school choice. Why aren’t we talking about the things in the budget that the Democrats might be able to support instead of having them pulling out the same speeches they’ve used since I’ve been in Washington for seven years now,” he said.

Mulvaney also discussed why a Republican tax plan would be far greater than a Democratic one.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we get a better tax package out of a Republican plan, but if there’s an argument to be made for a bigger, bolder, better tax reform plan, tax cut plan coming out of a bipartisan deal, that’s certainly something we consider. But I think as soon as you invite 10, 12, 15 Democrats to the table you are going to see it simply get watered down and we can’t have it.”

