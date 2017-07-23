Health care legislation will continue death spiral of ObamaCare, says Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday took aim at the Senate Republican health care bill, saying the legislation, in its current form, won’t work.

“I think it keeps the fundamental flaw of ObamaCare, the death spiral will continue and we’re going to subsidize it,” Paul, the Kentucky Republican, told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Paul, who spent years working as an ophthalmologist before turning to politics, advocates for the use of association health care plans—where people would not have to individually buy insurance, but instead could purchase it through an organization or trade group—in an effort to make sure those left uninsured by the GOP health plan and ObamaCare would have medical coverage.

“If you let people join associations, I think you can dramatically bring down the prices… I think we can get extraordinary savings in health insurance if we let people band together,” he said. “That is one way I think we can help people get insurance in that interim period and really ongoing.”

The Kentucky senator warned that if the current bill passes, it could have a detrimental impact on the next election for GOP lawmakers who currently hold the majority in both the House and Senate.

“There’s less money from the government going to poor people, but there’s more money from the government going to rich people who run insurance companies,” Paul explained. “I think when voters find out that Republicans gave billions of dollars to rich insurance companies and took money away from poor people getting Medicaid, I think that’s a disaster.”