Ohio sheriff refuses to let deputies carry Narcan while on-duty

One Ohio sheriff is instructing officers not to carry Narcan, a nasal spray designed to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose, while on-duty.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he made the decision in an effort to protect his staff and explained that Narcan users are subject to violent behavior after receiving the treatment.

“I want my deputies to go home at the end of their shift,” Jones told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald during an interview on “Risk & Reward.” “They [victims] come out [of the overdose state] fighting, and these people don’t want them there.”

Critics gathered outside the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, protesting Jones’ policy, though he still hasn’t changed his mind.

Jones said part of the raging opioid epidemic in America should be blamed on lawmakers.

“Our politicians are so concerned with the last election, we can’t get any help whatsoever,” said Jones.

The Butler County sheriff added that due to the high volume of calls related to opioid overdoses, response times for other medical emergencies have been delayed.