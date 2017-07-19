Illegal immigration under President Trump seeing ‘miraculous’ drop: Border patrol union head

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd reports a ‘miraculous’ drop in illegal immigration under President Trump before any construction has even begun on the proposed border wall. Judd addressed those who might use that information to make the case that a border wall is unnecessary, telling the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, “We do need a wall, an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.”

Continue Reading Below

When Varney reiterated that many Democrats will say his comments support their opposition to a border wall, particularly if it uses taxpayer money, Judd reacted, “The left has already picked up on that and they are saying that. Unfortunately they are incorrect. You have to look to the future, we have to be prepared for what’s going to come.”

According to Judd, it is not just about the wall though, there needs to be enforcement of U.S. immigration law as well.

“As long as the catch and release program ends, as long as there is a consequence, a proper consequence, applied to violating U.S. law, illegal immigration will continue on the downward spiral.”

When asked about the decline in arrests along the US border, Judd said, “It’s over 50%, no president in modern history has overseen such a drop in border security.”