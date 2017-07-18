Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell lack true leadership skills: Dobbs

A few thoughts now on Republican leadership once again failing to deliver for President Trump.... Mr. Trump has to be disappointed in the extreme with the GOP leaders on Capitol Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed the president and his party on health care twice in less than 24-hours...Despite having 7-years to prepare for this legislative moment.

“We worked hard to provide them with a better way. We did so with the knowledge that this task would not be easy. We understood it would not come quickly,” said Mitch McConnell.

There's that "better way" slogan again. McConnell and Ryan apparently love that hollow peurile slogan....as for the speaker, He's boasting that he's proud the House was able to pass a repeal and replace bill. Conflict between McConnell and Ryan not helpful to the GOP, But then neither is the speaker nor the majority leader.

Of course, Ryan failed to garner votes for the bill back in march before it barely passed in May. That's certainly not much to crow about.



A new analysis from "The Week" magazine shows some 238 bills that have passed the House are currently held up in the senate.

Just 13-of those have a 50-percent chance of reaching the president's desk, According to GovTrack... Putting this congress on track to be the most unproductive in nearly 165 years, an honor of their own making.

And it's already taking a toll. A new Bloomberg survey shows just 34-percent of voters view speaker Ryan favorably... A 13-point drop since December.

A recent Fox News poll shows McConnell's favorability just 25-percent.

And now the two losing leaders have to be moved aside....they're unhelpful, ineffective, and lack true leadership and have no bond with President Trump and his agenda. It's time they removed themselves....or were removed...from the top GOP legislative posts.

