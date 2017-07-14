Would Jared Kushner leak on Donald Trump Jr.?

Former Whitewater Independent Counsel Robert Ray joined Neil Cavuto on FOX Business to discuss the latest developments in the controversy surrounding Donald Trump, Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during his father’s presidential campaign.

Continue Reading Below

“High profile matters where there is a lot riding on the results cause people to do things that they wouldn’t otherwise do if this thing were all hidden from public view,” Ray said, pointing out that lawyers within the White House and FBI leak information.

When asked whether Jared Kushner would leak on his brother-in-law, Donald Trump Jr., Ray would not go as far as to suggest he did but said, “Anything could be happening. This is human nature. It wouldn’t be a surprise.”

Ray added that certain State matters would also be leaked to him during his career.