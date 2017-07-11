CNN story about me was completely false: Anthony Scaramucci

CNN was forced to apologize and retract a story which linked Export-Import Bank Senior V.P. Anthony Scaramucci to a Russian investment fund being investigated by the Senate Intelligence Committee. Scaramucci responded, telling the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, “The story that they published about me was completely false.”

Scaramucci took it a bit further saying, “To be a little harsh it was completely defamatory.”

Scaramucci explained that even though he doesn’t like it, he’s learning how to play the game in Washington, D.C. and Donald Trump, Jr. could learn from his experiences.

“I think Donald Trump, Jr. is going to have to use the same tactics, the same skill set because this nonsense that has gone on about Russia is complete nonsense, the stuff about me was complete nonsense.”

According to Scaramucci, he has accepted CNN’s apology saying, “They took the story down, they issued an apology and that’s good enough for me.”