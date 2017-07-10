Increasing number of threats prompts rising fear in lawmakers

In the wake of the shooting at a GOP baseball practice last month, lawmakers have begun to voice concern over receiving an increasing number of threats. House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) remains in critical condition in the Medstar Washington Hospital Center’s intensive care unit after suffering a gunshot wound to his left hip.

Recent studies indicate that the number of threatening communications to lawmakers has already reached about 950. Last year, U.S. Capitol Police investigated 902 such communications.

Further, the chief law enforcement official for the House of Representatives tells federal officials that Capitol Police have already investigated more threats to members of Congress in the first six months of the year than in all of 2016.

The Federal Election Commission on Monday cited the numbers in a memo on its website. The numbers came from House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving.

The FEC is weighing Irving's request for lawmakers to use campaign funds for security.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.