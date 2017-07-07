China is using North Korea against the US, author Gordon Chang says

Gordon Chang, author of ‘Nuclear Showdown,' said Friday that the People's Republic of China is weaponizing North Korea behind the scenes and damaging U.S. policy.

“They’re [China] using it to undermine U.S. policy and perhaps put Americans in jeopardy which is going to happen pretty soon,” Chang told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster.

Chang believes China is using North Korea’s provocative missile tests as a short-term advantage over the U.S.

“Every time North Korea does something provocative like launch this missile, you know we run to Beijing and ask for their cooperation," Chang said. "We stop talking about cyber-attacks, predatory trade practices, Taiwan, South China Sea. So the Chinese like this dynamic so they are using North Korea against us."

On Thursday, President Trump warned North Korea over its intercontinental ballistic missile test, saying the U.S. would consider "some pretty severe” consequences.

“Something will have to be done about it,” Trump said during a news conference in Poland.

Chang said a cost imposition on China is one way the U.S. can reign in North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

“You tell them [China], either you do business with the U.S. or you do business with North Korea, but not both,” he said.