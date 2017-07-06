Texas threatens legal action against White House to end DACA program

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening to sue the Trump administration over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

in a letter sent to the White House, Paxton urged the administration to end the dreamer amnesty program, which was created by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

“It’s something we think the [Trump] administration needs to address because we believe it’s clearly unconstitutional,” the Texas attorney general told FOX Business’ David Asman.

Paxton said he is hopeful the White House will address the matter, saying the letter should help the cause.

“It’ll bring to their attention that this is an issue that needs to be addressed. They’ve got plenty of people to deal with it, so I am not worried about it. I truly believe they will deal with this in next couple of months,” he said.

Several sanctuary cities are pledging to make as many as 1 million immigrants U.S. citizens this year. Paxton said individual states would find themselves in a lawsuit with the federal government if they attempted to legalize illegal immigrants.

“I don’t think it can happen. If we are following federal law, which the courts are supposed to follow, I don’t think there is any way you see that happening in individual states,” he said.