North Korea nuclear threat: There is one diplomatic option left to end it, John Bolton says

North Korea’s recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is another sign the country is inching closer to being able to target the U.S. with nuclear weapons. Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton told the FOX Business Network’s Charles Payne that he thinks America’s diplomatic options are “limited.”

Bolton described the potential options for a U.S. military response, saying, “Possibly an attack on the missile launch sites, possibly an attack on the nuclear facilities. North Korea's also trying to develop a submarine launch capability, so we might look at that.”

The former ambassador says Trump has to keep the military option on the table in order to protect the U.S.

“The reason that President Trump is so concerned is that his responsibility is to protect innocent Americans and that’s why, because the options are so limited, this unattractive option of a military strike has to be very closely examined.”

According to Bolton, there is one diplomatic option left that could end the nuclear threat from North Korea, telling Payne, “We can’t change North Korean behavior, they’re never going to give up their nuclear weapons program voluntarily. That’s why I think the only diplomatic play left is to convince China, and it won’t be easy, that what we really should do is reunite the peninsula, that it would be in China’s interest and ours.”