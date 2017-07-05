WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler: We could have had 'TwitterMania,' CNN vs. Trump

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler said that people need to “lighten up” about President Trump’s tweet of a modified video, showing him attacking CNN at a wrestling match.

The Twitter post has now been retweeted more than 340,000 times and garnering more than 567,000 likes. However, regardless of its popularity many politicians and journalists argue that Trump’s tweet was inciting violence against the media.

“It was just a goof, it was something funny and I think people need to lighten up. Why can’t the president have a sense of humor? Why can’t we all have a little bit of a sense of humor? Not take everything so serious,” Lawler told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

Lawler’s voice can be heard in the background of the controversial video, filmed at the 2007 WrestleMania event.

The WWE commentator believes CNN should have responded in a more colorful way to Trump’s tweet by hitting back at the president using more WWE footage and Twitter.

“There is also some footage out there of one of our WWE’s most famous superstars of all time Stone Cold Steve Austin actually giving Donald Trump a wrestling move called a ‘Stunner’. If I had been CNN, I would have gone back and I would have got that clip and I would have put the CNN logo over Stone Cold Steve Austin’s head and showed CNN ‘Stunning’ Trump and we could have had ‘TwitterMania,’” he said.

