Make part of Susan Rice testimony public, fmr. Rep. Hoekstra says

The testimony of Susan Rice, President Obama's national security adviser, should not be held completely behind closed doors, says former Rep. Pete Hoekstra (R-Mich.). “I’m glad that Susan Rice is going to be testifying, there’s lots of issues,” Hoekstra told the FOX Business Network's Charles Payne.

“I had wished that when the intelligence committee said that she was going to come and testify, they would have laid it out to her and they said, ‘number one, you’re going to come, you can come either voluntarily or we will subpoena you, there will be a public portion to this and there will be a classified portion.’”

Rice has agreed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign and allegations Rice 'unmasked' the names of Americans in contact with Russian officials.

Hoekstra says some of the testimony should be public to give the American people a better understanding of what Russia allegedly did to influence the U.S. presidential election.

“We still really don’t have a good insight into what the Russians actually did, other than hacked into the DNC and into John Podesta’s emails, but other than that, what else did they do or what were they planning to do? I think a lot of that could be covered in public testimony and I think the American people would want to hear that.”