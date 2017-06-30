Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ tweets further proof he’s mentally unfit, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) said that President Trump should resign after attacking “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski over Twitter.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted that Brzezinski had a low IQ and accused her of showing up at his Mar-a-Lago estate with her face “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“We cannot sustain his behavior. In the middle of trying to call an immigration day yesterday, Republicans had to address the question of ‘bleeding face lift’…I am very very concerned about his leadership of anything that we propose in the United States Congress including the ‘mean’ health care bill,” she told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

The Texas congresswoman elaborated on why Trump should resign from office.

“What I said on the floor and I maintained, I maintained that the president resign and I think it is because he is ill suited...and the idea that his continuous assault on women only compounds the fact that I would ask him, it’s a job that he does not seemingly like, he needs to resign and I stand by that because he is inappropriate for the office,” she said.

Lee also discussed why she will most likely be voting no against the administration’s health care bill and sanctuary city bills.

“I know that the health bill needs a no vote and the sanctuary cities [bills] needs a no vote and probably the reason is because of all the power now given to the executive,” she said.

