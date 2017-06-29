US lacks adequate missile defenses to retaliate against North Korea: John Bolton

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster laid out America’s strategy on North Korea on Wednesday. He said he’s preparing a military option for President Trump, but former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton warned of the dangers of retaliation.

“The argument is that North Korea is very close to having the capability of dropping nuclear warheads on the United States via ballistic missile,” Bolton said during an appearance on the FOX Business Network.

Bolton said if North Korea can threaten Los Angeles with a nuclear warhead, the U.S. would not have “adequate missile defenses” to retaliate.

“If we had an effective national missile defense program I’d be confident we could do that but after eight years of the Obama administration funding of what the Bush administration had started was gutted basically,” he said.