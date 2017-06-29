Senators considering aviation bill, minus Trump's push to spin-off air traffic control

A Senate committee is considering legislation regarding appropriations for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Thursday, excluding the Trump administration's push to spin-off air traffic control (ATC) operations into a non-profit company.

The bill being taken up by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, called the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2017, focuses on funding of FAA programs, airport improvements and protecting airline consumers.

Sponsored by Senators John Thune, R-S.D., Bill Nelson, D-Fla., Roy Blunt, R-Mo. and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the bipartisan legislation would reauthorize programs through Sept. 30, 2021.

Just days ago, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, led by Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Penn., approved its own bill to reform the FAA, which did include spinning off ATC operations into a private, non-government organization.