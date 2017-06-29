On Our Radar

Dog the Bounty Hunter: Smash and grab robberies on the rise due to lack of deterrents

Politics FOXBusiness

Bounty hunter Duane 'Dog' Chapman on the rise of smash and grab robberies in California. video

Dog the Bounty Hunter on smash and grab robberies in California

Bounty hunter Duane 'Dog' Chapman on the rise of smash and grab robberies in California.

Bounty Hunter Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman discussed why smash and grab robberies are on the rise in California.

Continue Reading Below

“Smash a window and grab a purse, you are looking at a felony… you are going to jail to make a bond. Nowadays it is absolutely free…that’s why there is so much of it, because there is no deterrent at all,” he told FOX Business’ Charles Payne.

Chapman said part of the problem is due to California’s Proposition 47.

More from FOXBusiness.com

Adopted by voters in 2014, the criminal justice reform measure reduces nonviolent drug possession and certain property crimes from felonies and misdemeanors. Additionally, it reallocates the money saved into mental health and substance abuse treatment programs, among other services.
 

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments