Dog the Bounty Hunter: Smash and grab robberies on the rise due to lack of deterrents

Bounty Hunter Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman discussed why smash and grab robberies are on the rise in California.

Continue Reading Below

“Smash a window and grab a purse, you are looking at a felony… you are going to jail to make a bond. Nowadays it is absolutely free…that’s why there is so much of it, because there is no deterrent at all,” he told FOX Business’ Charles Payne.

Chapman said part of the problem is due to California’s Proposition 47.

Adopted by voters in 2014, the criminal justice reform measure reduces nonviolent drug possession and certain property crimes from felonies and misdemeanors. Additionally, it reallocates the money saved into mental health and substance abuse treatment programs, among other services.

