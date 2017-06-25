Eric Trump responds to celebrity threats, slams Dems

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that while the latest round of threats—from celebrities and others—against his father and family are “upsetting,” they have to “roll off your back.”

Continue Reading Below

“There [are] no borders for these people,” Trump, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said during an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo. “Listen, we’re fair game—fine, we’re adults. You see Johnny Depp and what he said—‘I’d like to go assassinate the president.’ It’s like, Johnny Depp has his own problems. Like how about you go back to making movies and doing your own thing.”

Depp asked a crowd at the Glastonbury arts festival in England on Thursday, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

But Depp, who later apologized for the comment in a statement to People magazine, calling the remark a “bad joke,” isn’t the only celebrity who has suggested violence toward the president. Prior to the election, in October, actor Robert De Niro said in an outtake from the #VoteYourFuture ad that he’d like to “punch him in the face.” Singer Madonna said in January at the Women’s March on Washington that she’d “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

While the threats aren’t taken lightly by the Trumps, the president’s son said his father is focused on his job as commander-in-chief and improving the lives of the American citizens through economic and political policies.

“He said ‘I’m going to improve the economy, I’m going to create jobs for this country, we’re going to stop getting ripped off as a nation; I’m going to take care of our veterans. I’m going to take care of health care, I’m going to reduce taxes.’ He’s doing everything that he says. He’s been in office for 150-something days and I think that he’s accomplished more than any president, arguably in history, has over that same period of time,” Trump said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump hasn’t had the easiest of times getting his legislation through Congress, though. His attempts to repeal and replace ObamaCare, a campaign promise, have been fraught with obstruction from Democrat lawmakers.

“It’s a defunct system, it’s broken, it’s bankrupt,” Trump said. “You can’t tell me that there’s not one Democrat out there that can come forward and say listen, ‘we want to help. We understand that this isn’t working, it’s broken, that it’s backward and we want to help put through proper health care legislation.’”

The president’s son also slammed the Democratic Party, saying it has neither leadership nor a message to bring to its supporters.

“The DNC is half defunct. They’ve got no money in the bank. They have no operation. You look at the head of the DNC—he’s quite frankly a nut job,” Trump said, adding, “All they’re doing is obstructing and it’s clearly not working because every race that comes along, every special election that comes along my father is winning.”