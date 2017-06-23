Trump has a chance of changing government's digital infrastructure: Carly Fiorina

Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina on Friday said she agrees with President Trump’s goal to modernize the government’s digital infrastructure, but believes the problem might be more complicated than just upgrading the technology.

“The government procurement processes are so complex, many of them legislatively required, they are so complex, they are so byzantine. If you look at a chart, I’ve done this, if you look at a chart of the procurement practices for example in the Department of Defense, it looks like a bowl of spaghetti,” said Fiorina during an interview on the Fox Business Network.

President Trump has voiced his concerns over the country’s lack of cybersecurity and the government’s outdated computer systems. On Monday, he hosted a roundtable with some of the top tech CEOs to discuss overhauling the government’s tech infrastructure.

However, Fiorina noted unless the procurement process is revamped, she doesn’t believe Trump will be able to accomplish his goal of improving the technology systems within the government; something she adds is clearly necessary in order to better serve the citizens of the United States.

As far as Fiorina’s own goals, the former Hewlett Packard CEO is unclear if she will ever make a bid for president again, but says that her true passion lies in leadership.

“You know life is full of opportunities and choices, but the thing that has been a lifelong passion of mine is leadership,” said Fiorina. “How to lift it up, how to train it, how to develop it, and make sure at the end of the day we have more leaders everywhere not fewer.”