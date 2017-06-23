GOP health care bill won't be any better than ObamaCare, says Dr. Ron Paul

Former presidential candidate Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas) on Thursday expressed why he disapproves of the new GOP health care bill.

“I don’t expect it to be better because philosophically there is no difference because there’s too many mandates, even on insurance companies. They have all these benefits, but then they holler and scream when they have to cover things. Republicans unfortunately haven’t done much better than the Democrats,” he told FOX Business’ Liz McDonald.

Paul agrees with his son, Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) decision to stand against the GOP health care bill.

“He’s (Rand Paul) on the right track…I know the points that I’ve heard him say…get away from the benefits to the big corporations, in particular the insurance companies, yes he is right about that,” he said.

The former presidential candidate believes that private insurance companies should compete with one another to lower monthly premiums.

“The big problem is the more important services, the less the government should be involved, but medicine is one of the most important services some people will say. That’s where we have the most government interference, which does nothing more than boost up the cost, makes it complicated,” he said.