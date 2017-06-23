Clinton's tweet about the GOP health care plan is "Laughable", says Rep. Biggs

Hillary Clinton on Friday fired off a tweet targeting the GOP health care plan saying, “Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death panels.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) responded to Clinton’s social media post, calling it “laughable” and that ObamaCare is to blame for the health care dilemma in the United States.

“The idea of death panels came in because of ObamaCare. Republicans are trying to provide more health insurance to more people. I mean to make that kind of accusation is over the top,” Biggs told FOX Business’ Charles Payne. “That’s the reason that the Democrats are in a bit of a spiral themselves and Hillary Clinton is largely to blame for that, for this kind of rhetoric, that’s what killed her campaign.”

Biggs also explained why ObamaCare is hurting Americans, and how Republicans “are trying to fix it.”

“You brought people on through the Medicaid expansion, but you were pushing people off on the back side because they simply couldn’t afford health insurance anymore. I don’t think it’s mean what the Republicans are trying to do,” he said.

