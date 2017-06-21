Republicans will announce tax cuts by September, Grover Norquist says

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist discussed on Wednesday Republican support for President Trump’s tax reform plan after Tuesday night’s GOP wins in the Georgia and South Carolina special elections.

“Every Republican is largely for every one of the tax cuts being discussed. The only question is how many can fit in the box,” he said on FOX Business.

Norquist’s comments come after four Republican wins in the House special elections and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) speech yesterday calling for unified Republican support to pass Trump’s tax plan this year.

“We are pre-negotiating a House, Senate, White House position any walk through. Death tax goes away, the alternative minimum tax goes away, the corporate rate comes down dramatically, he didn’t say 15 or 20 [percent] but dramatically,” he said.

Norquist is confident that Washington will introduce these tax cuts by September, and he urges Republican congressmen to pass the tax plan to increase their own re-election chances.

“If you’re a Republican congressman, you want one year of strong economic growth going into 2018 House and Senate races. There is a time table, get this done and make it dramatically pro-growth, it’s the most important thing you can do if you want to get yourself re-elected.”