'Duck Dynasty' stars Jase and Missy Robertson: Democrats are delusional

“Duck Dynasty” stars Jase and Missy Robertson said voters are holding Democrats accountable for efforts to obstruct President Trump’s agenda.

Continue Reading Below

“It seems like [Democrats] are being delusional and the polling, the numbers, whoever is doing these polls, and they obviously need to be fired. Because they said Trump’s not going to win — last night, [Georgia Republican Karen Handel] doesn’t have a chance, it’s over, and then you look up, think there’s a hidden vote here,” Jase said during an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.

The duo, who hail from Rep. Steve Scalise’s congressional district in Louisiana, also discussed the shooting during a congressional baseball practice last week.

“It’s sad to see something like that. The whole state has rallied behind Steve Scalise and he’s a big LSU fan. LSU is in the college World Series right now so he tweeted out that he was watching the game,” said Jase. “But it’s sad to see you know there’s this many people in the world and there’s a few crazy or evil enough to do something stupid like that. But it’s nice to see everyone rally together. You just hate that it takes something like that for this to happen.”

In Missy’s opinion, children shouldn’t be exposed to the political turmoil.

“I go back to kindergarten rules…You learn in kindergarten at a very young age to share. Let someone else go first to understand that there are winners and losers and then here we are as adults, you know, not understanding that role again and choosing to let our children watch this and talk about this with them in a negative way to get them all pumped up about it. It goes against our principles even in Middle America about you know treating others with kindness and that’s just not even happening here like in Washington, D.C.,” she added.