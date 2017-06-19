Trump taps tech titans to tackle government waste

Tech leaders from America’s biggest companies will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Monday to discuss innovative ways to streamline government services, trim regulations and cut federal costs.

Monday marks the first meeting of the American Technology Council, which was created by the president in May with the specific aim of modernizing government communication and infrastructure in order to improve the efficiency of the federal bureaucracy.

During a conference call Friday, White House officials said they saw an “economic opportunity” to cut $1 trillion in technology related costs over the next decade by improving IT. This comes as the White House looks to reduce government spending across all sectors and federal agencies.

One controversial issue likely to be debated Monday is the H-1B visa program, which is of high importance to the Silicon Valley greats. The program allows the government to temporarily admit skilled foreign workers in specialty occupations – and many of them are employed by tech companies. The Trump administration has said that U.S. businesses are abusing this program at the expense of qualified American workers who are seeking employment opportunities. The president signed an executive order in April directing federal agencies to review and propose changes to the program.

Leaders in attendance Monday include Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, Intel (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich, Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella, IBM (IBM) CEO Ginni Rometty, Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Eric Schmidt and Accenture (ACN) CEO Julie Sweet.

Already this year, multiple tech leaders have withdrawn from White House councils over the president’s controversial policies. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick left a White House business council in February following public criticism over his participation and Trump’s travel ban. Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk abandoned his posts earlier this month over the White House’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Monday’s meeting will be conducted in concert with the Office of American Innovation, led by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, which was created in March to implement job creation policies by working with, and modeling programs after, the private sector.