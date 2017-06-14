Scalise on ObamaCare, Social Security & taxes

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was among multiple people shot Wednesday morning during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia for an upcoming charity game against Congressional Democrats. Rep. Scalise, who was shot in the hip, underwent surgery at a nearby hospital – but was in stable condition.

Continue Reading Below

Rep. Scalise, in his leadership role in the House, is responsible for gathering votes for bills and therefore is in constant contact with many members of both parties. As a highly respected member of Congress, here are some key facts about Rep. Scalise’s body of work.

ObamaCare

Rep. Scalise, like many of his Republican colleagues, supports a full repeal of former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act. He is an advocate of health savings accounts (HSAs), which allow Americans to set aside money for health expenses, tax-free. Scalise was instrumental in gathering enough votes in the House of Representatives to pass the GOP-led effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare, known as the American Health Care Act, which was approved by a narrow margin in the chamber last month.

Taxes

Scalise is in favor of lowering the tax burden on both American families and small businesses. Like the president, he supports tax reform that encourages economic growth and eliminates wasteful spending. He is also in favor of balancing the budget. When it comes to the death tax, Scalise has co-sponsored legislation to ensure its removal, something that has also been proposed in the White House’s blueprint to overhaul the current tax system. While a formal tax bill has not yet been introduced, the administration has been holding meetings weekly, if not daily, to coalesce around a group of tax reform principles.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Social Security

The House Majority Whip wants to protect the savings of retired Americans, while ensuring the program is sustainable over the longer term, according to his official website. He has introduced a bill that would prohibit Congress from spending social security dollars on other government activities.

Dodd-Frank

Scalise is a supporter of the Financial CHOICE Act, a piece of legislation that rolls back a significant portion of financial regulations implemented in the wake of financial crisis. Scalise has said the Obama-era law, known as Dodd-Frank, has crushed community and regional banks, something he told FOX Business last week was bad for “consumers, first-time homebuyers … [and] small business.” The Financial Choice Act passed the House of Representatives last week and will be sent next to the Senate for amendments and another round of voting.