On Our Radar

Rep. Steve Scalise shot during baseball practice

By , Congress FOXBusiness

FBN's Maria Bartiromo and Dagen McDowell on the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and multiple aides at a baseball practice. video

Mass shooting in Virginia at GOP baseball practice: Rep. Scalise shot

FBN's Maria Bartiromo and Dagen McDowell on the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and multiple aides at a baseball practice.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and multiple aides were targeted by a gunman with a rifle Wednesday morning at baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia for a Congressional game scheduled for Thursday night.

Continue Reading Below

Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana who had a security detail, is expected to survive the shooting, which lasted for about 10 minutes. The suspect was shot by U.S. Capitol Police, apprehended and taken to an area hospital, Fox News confirmed. Senator Mike Lee told the network a staffer used a belt as a tourniquet to stop Scalise’s bleeding. 

Alexandria Police tweeted they were investigating a multiple shooting in the 400 block of East Monroe Street and that victims were being transported to hospitals. At 8:23 a.m. ET, the police department tweeted confirmation the suspect was in custody and was no longer a threat. 

Shortly after news broke, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were updated on the situation. 

FOX News Channel’s Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, please check back often for updates. 

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments