Rep. Steve Scalise shot during baseball practice

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and multiple aides were targeted by a gunman with a rifle Wednesday morning at baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia for a Congressional game scheduled for Thursday night.

Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana who had a security detail, is expected to survive the shooting, which lasted for about 10 minutes. The suspect was shot by U.S. Capitol Police, apprehended and taken to an area hospital, Fox News confirmed. Senator Mike Lee told the network a staffer used a belt as a tourniquet to stop Scalise’s bleeding.

Alexandria Police tweeted they were investigating a multiple shooting in the 400 block of East Monroe Street and that victims were being transported to hospitals. At 8:23 a.m. ET, the police department tweeted confirmation the suspect was in custody and was no longer a threat.

Shortly after news broke, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were updated on the situation.

