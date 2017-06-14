Rep. DeSantis: Man encountered in parking lot fits Alexandria shooter description

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) said the man he encountered near the field where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot fits the description of the suspect.

Continue Reading Below

“Both Jeff Duncan and I believe that yes that is the individual who approached our car and this would have been 5 to 10 minutes before the shots started,” DeSantis told Neil Cavuto on the FOX Business Network.

DeSantis said that he and Sen. Jeff Duncan were leaving the field where Republicans were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game, hoping to beat the traffic when a man approached his car asking whether Republicans or Democrats were on the field. He said that the encounter was odd enough to bring it to authorities’ attention.

‘This is just kind of like a municipal baseball facility. It’s not anything special. There’s not a lot of people who are out there… It wasn’t that it was so strange in it of itself but just at seven o’clock in the morning or ten after seven in the morning—I noted it,” he said.

Once the suspects profile was revealed he and Duncan both agreed “that was him.”