Ivanka Trump: Apprenticeship could help fill 2M manufacturing jobs

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and his special advisor, held a business roundtable Wednesday with a group of high-powered CEOs committed to improving the country’s technical education programs.

Continue Reading Below

“Workforce development is critical, the skills gap is real and I am inspired by the work each of you is doing,” Trump told the group.

This week the White House is promoting workforce development, including its plan to expand apprenticeship programs to equip American workers with the skills required to fill 6 million job openings across the country.

“We're seeing a meaningful skills gap … 3.4 million manufacturing jobs [unfilled] … if we stay on current trajectory 2 million will remain unfilled … we’re at a tipping point,” Trump said.

It’s not only employees that are at a disadvantage in the current labor market; businesses are hurting too as a result of the skills gap.

“U.S. businesses have limited growth and investment … [our] biggest concern is access to labor,” said Reed Cordish, real estate developer and Assistant to the President for Intragovernmental and Technology Initiatives.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Among the executives in attendance Wednesday were Accenture (ACN) CEO Julie Sweet, Amazon's (AMZN) David Clark, Cigna (CI) CEO David Cordani, CVS (CVS) CEO Larry Merlo, Lockheed Martin (LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson and Siemens (SIE) CEO Judith Marks.

Trump and her father visited a technical school in Wisconsin Monday night, where the president talked about a future where every high school offered apprenticeship programs. On Monday during a press conference, U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said apprentices generally make more than four year college grads – with a starting salary of $60,000 – and that they are also in higher demand in the labor market, with nine out of ten enrollees having a job upon program completion. Apprentices also enter the job market without the crushing burden of student loan debt, Acosta said.

Next week Congress will vote on the Perkins Act, which would increase appropriations for career-technical education programs to $1.23 billion by 2022 and return oversight authority from federal to local officials. The bill has enjoyed the support of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

President Trump cancelled a speech he had scheduled to deliver at the Department of Labor Wednesday afternoon, where he was expected to sign an executive order that would reduce government oversight over apprenticeship programs, according to Politico.

Ivanka Trump offered her condolences to the victims of the Alexandria, Virginia shooting Wednesday, noting in challenging times it is important to “work together for our country.”